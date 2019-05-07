È l’evento mondano più importante del mondo fashion, quello atteso da tutti aspettando l’outfit più originale, il look più stravagante… è il Met Gala 2019! Se l’anno scorso il tema da indagare era il rapporto tra moda e religione, questa volta tocca al Camp. E allora via libera all’eccesso e al kitsch e nessun freno alla fantasia delle celebrity e dei loro stylist. E con Lady Gaga a fare da anfitrione della serata, il red carpet non poteva che essere strabiliante.
I look più stravaganti al Met Gala 2019
Ed è proprio lei, Miss Germanotta in Brandon Maxwell, a inaugurare il red carpet con uno spogliarello che la vede passare dal mantello fucsia (uno dei colori preferiti dalle star in quest’occasione) alla lingerie nera tempestata di strass con carrellino brandizzato con il logo della sua linea di cosmetici.
Pink Deputy & Fem Host @alessandro_michele @harrystyles @metcostumeinstitute @teejaysayyid @gucci @guccibeauty @tofficielparis @voguemagazine #teejaysayyid #alessandromichele #harrystyles #gucci #guccigang #themet #vogue #mensfashion #fashionista #campnotes #campnotesonfashion #metgala #lewk #metcamp #tofficiel
Ad affiancarla, insieme ad Anna Wintour e Serena Williams, Harry Styles e Alessandro Michele tra pizzi, trasparenze e fiocchi maxi ovviamente firmati Gucci.
Gucci firma anche le ali 3-D luccicanti di ricami e cristalli, perle e paillettes di Florence Welch. E il tappeto rosso del Metropolitan Museum of Art si trasforma immediatamente in una fairy tale.
Con l’evento di ieri il Met’s Costume Institute inaugura la mostra Camp: Notes on Fashion, e tra le più camp di tutte c’era sicuramente Katy Perry con un abito-lampadario perfettamente funzionante firmato Moschino.
Valentino firma balze e paillettes indossate da Julianne Moore per questo Met Gala 2019.
Con un tema come il camp non si può parlare di best e worst dressed, ma si può ragionare su chi abbia interpretato meglio il soggetto della serata del Met Ball. E tra questi c’è senza dubbio Cara Delevingne in Dior arcobaleno con copricapo di occhi, banane e dentiere.
Le macro-paillettes e i cristalli Swarovski del vestito firmato Atelier Versace indossato da Jennifer Lopez si abbinano perfettamente alla clutch e all’acconciatura.
Anche Kylie e Kendall Jenner hanno scelto Versace in un tripudio di piume e trasparenze super sexy.
Di cos’è fatta l’estetica camp? Di esuberanza ed eccesso. E Saoirse Ronan in Gucci l’interpreta alla perfezione.
Emma Stone in jumpsuit scintillante Louis Vuitton: un outfit che è la summa degli Eighties.
La più camp di tutte? Risposta semplice: Donatella Versace. Divina proprio come afferma la sua gonna.
Billy Porter ci aveva positivamente stupiti durante gli Oscar 2019 e, vestito The Blonds, non si smentisce sicuramente sul red carpet del Met Gala!
Cover photo credits ENT / SplashNews.com